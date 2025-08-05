All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia accuses US of pressuring India amid tariff threats from Trump – Reuters

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 August 2025, 13:51
Russia accuses US of pressuring India amid tariff threats from Trump – Reuters
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: TASS

Russia has accused the United States of putting trade pressure on India after US President Donald Trump voiced his intention to raise tariffs with India.

Source: European Pravda; Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian leader, quoted by Reuters

Quote from Peskov: "We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov said that Russia believes  "sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country".

India has become the world's largest purchaser of Russian oil exported by sea, buying oil at a discount and increasing its purchases from almost zero to about a third of its imports.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaIndiaTrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
updatedRussians hit railway infrastructure in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast: 2 killed, 9 injured – photos, video
Corruption in drone and electronic warfare procurement: court detains National Guard colonel, sets bail at US$48,000
correctedTurkish president constantly being invited to Kyiv, but no plans of such visit for now, says ambassador to Türkiye
Ukraine's Defence Ministry tests new MM-25 camouflage pattern: trial batch procurement will take place
All News
Russia
Head of Moldova's Gagauzia region sentenced to seven years in prison in Moldova
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halves output and Novokuybyshevsk stops operation after drone attack – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
17:00
NATO secretary general thanks three countries for supporting delivery of US-made arms to Ukraine
16:12
Three nations to provide US$500 million for US arms supplies to Ukraine via NATO
15:59
European Commission: 18th sanctions package against Russia to take effect this week
15:55
Putin unlikely to agree to Trump's ultimatum to end war in Ukraine – Reuters
15:53
Russia's oil and gas revenues drop by almost 30% in July 2025
15:23
Business activity in Russia has fallen at its fastest rate in almost three years
15:02
Predatory America: how Donald Trump is changing US foreign policy and what allies should do now
14:51
Indian components being found in Russian-made Shahed attack drones
14:39
German official calls nuclear rhetoric clash between Trump and Medvedev irresponsible
14:02
Russian FPV drone strike kills two men in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: