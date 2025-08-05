Russia accuses US of pressuring India amid tariff threats from Trump – Reuters

Russia has accused the United States of putting trade pressure on India after US President Donald Trump voiced his intention to raise tariffs with India.

Source: European Pravda; Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian leader, quoted by Reuters

Quote from Peskov: "We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal."

Details: Peskov said that Russia believes "sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country".

India has become the world's largest purchaser of Russian oil exported by sea, buying oil at a discount and increasing its purchases from almost zero to about a third of its imports.

