Rebuilding Okhmatdyt children's hospital: part of repairs completed in modern building – photos

Repair works in the Okhmatdyt hospital. Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Part of the interior repairs have been completed in the medical and diagnostic building of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, which was damaged by a Russian attack on 8 July 2024. The facade is also being repaired.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Details: Interior repair works are ongoing on five floors of the building. Preparations are in progress to launch a bone marrow transplant unit, which requires sterile premises.

Repaired block in the Okhmatdyt hospital Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

In block V, some plasterboard, suspended ceilings, HPL panels (laminated decorative panels), and windows have been replaced. In addition, wall joints in sterile areas (zones with high sterility requirements) covering a total area of more than 2,300 sq m have been sealed.

Part of the windows and doors have been replaced, linoleum has been laid in certain areas, and partial painting works have been carried out.

Repair works in the Okhmatdyt hospital Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

The facade renovation is also underway: more than 2,200 sq m of the damaged facade has been dismantled in blocks D, V and B, and brackets for the new facade have been installed on more than 1,200 sq m.

Additional insulation works are being performed: the facade subsystem and insulation materials have been delivered to the site.

The production of new windows is nearing completion – they will begin to be installed in certain blocks next week.

Engineering network updates are also in progress and 159 light fixtures have been installed on four floors of block V.

The ventilation system, fire safety and low-current systems have been inspected. Part of this block's premises has been put into operation.

Repaired block in the Okhmatdyt hospital Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Background:

On 9 June, major repairs of the modern medical and diagnostic building of the Okhmatdyt hospital began. The contractor, Riola-Module Ltd., previously worked on the facility in 2020.

In July, Oleksandr Urin, head of the Okhmatdyt reorganisation commission, said that the reconstruction of the building should be completed by the end of 2025.

