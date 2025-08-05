Ukrainian photographer and historian Ihor Klymovych killed in action

Ukrainian historian and photographer Ihor Klymovych was killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast at the end of July. He served as a junior lieutenant in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

Source: Ihor’s wife, Oleksandra Klymovych, on Facebook

Quote from Oleksandra: "My love, my soul, my universe, my life, they have taken you from me, and on 30 July I died with you. You were killed nine weeks before the birth of our daughter, whom you were waiting for so much and who will now never see or know her incredible father."

Details: Ihor worked on costumes for Nataliia Vorozhbyt’s film Demons.

"Ihor worked with us on the film Demons in the costume design department. He was principled, kind, professional, precise, genuine… he was a truly wonderful person," Nataliia wrote.

The date and place of Ihor’s funeral will be announced later.

Ihor graduated from the Institute of Tourism at Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University. He actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity [a series of protests in Ukraine in 2013-2014, sparked by the government's decision to halt a European Union association agreement – ed.].

Ihor travelled extensively across Ukraine, collected artefacts, and was interested in the reconstruction of Kyivan Rus and medieval culture. He was an expert on historical weapons, everyday life, clothing and traditions. He was the first Ukrainian to become a member of the international experimental archaeology association EXARC.

In 2021, Ihor won the audience award in the Traveller Photographer of the Year contest, and in the same year, presented his photo exhibition Man and War in the town of Stryi (Lviv Oblast), featuring 48 black-and-white photographs taken at the front.

In 2022, Ihor joined the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. He developed methods for moral and psychological support, gave lectures and organised excursions and meetings with cultural figures for servicemen.

He was also engaged in the evacuation of cultural heritage: together with his brothers-in-arms from the 3rd Assault Brigade, he rescued a 900-year-old Polovtsian stone statue from Donetsk Oblast, transporting it under Russian attacks to the Dmytro Yavornytskyi National Historical Museum in the city of Dnipro.

In February this year, Ihor was promoted to the rank of junior lieutenant.

Previously: On 14 July, Artem Naliato, a 21-year-old Ukrainian who had been adopted as a child by an Italian family, was killed in action while defending Ukraine against Russia.

