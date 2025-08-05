Drone that entered Lithuania from Belarus carried explosives, prosecutor general says

Lithuanian Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė has said that a drone which entered the country’s territory from Belarus contained an explosive charge.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Grunskienė said that this incident is being investigated as a separate episode within the framework of the pre-trial investigation of war crimes in Ukraine, which was launched back in March 2022.

The drone was discovered at a training ground on 1 August. Grunskienė said that an inspection of the device showed that it contained an explosive charge, which was successfully neutralised on-site by Lithuanian military specialists.

The prosecutor general noted that the drone’s components had been seized for various investigations.

One of the main lines of inquiry is that the unmanned aerial vehicle accidentally entered Lithuanian territory.

"Other versions are being investigated in parallel," Grunskienė added.

Background:

Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė suggested that the drone might have entered Lithuanian territory due to the impact of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

On 1 August, the drone was found at a training ground in the Jonava district – almost in the centre of the country, near the city of Kaunas. Following this, a representative of the Belarusian embassy was summoned to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give an explanation.

