Russian attacks on Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure four civilians

The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 5 August, injuring four people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Throughout the day, enemy attacks targeted the district centre and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas in the Nikopol district. The aggressor used drones and artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Three people were injured. A 72-year-old woman was taken to hospital. A 47-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man injured in the strikes will be treated on an outpatient basis."

Details: The strikes damaged seven houses, a disused building, a gas pipeline and a power line, causing fires to break out.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians hit the Mezhova, Velykomykhailivka and Slovianka hromadas.

A 64-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure, a house, a car and a power line were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!