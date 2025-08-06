Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 07:30
Russia has lost 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 August 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,059,270 (+1,010) military personnel;
- 11,072 (+1) tanks;
- 23,091 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 31,133 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,455 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,203 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 49,767 (+147) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,555 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 57,475 (+138) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,936 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
