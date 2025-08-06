All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian government to revise budget for second time this year due to falling oil revenues

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 6 August 2025, 16:13
Russian government to revise budget for second time this year due to falling oil revenues
Russian roubles. Stock photo: Getty Images

Due to a sharp decline in oil and gas revenues and steadily rising costs, the Russian government is preparing to revise the budget for the second time this year.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: In the spring, the Russian Ministry of Finance already reduced its revenue plan by 1.8 trillion roubles (US$20 billion) and, conversely, increased its expenditure by 800 billion roubles (US$8.9 billion). This led to a threefold increase in the projected budget deficit to 3.8 trillion roubles (US$42 billion) or 1.7% of GDP. However, experts believe that even these limits will not be met.

Advertisement:

The government is currently updating its macroeconomic forecast and preparing a three-year budget. Amendments to the current budget are planned to be made by 30 September, simultaneously with the submission of the new budget version to the State Duma.

Although the specific parameters of the changes have not yet been announced, analysts are confident that the budget deficit will only grow. In January-July 2025, revenues from raw materials fell by almost 20% compared to last year and have been declining for the third month in a row, by 30% year-on-year.

Previous changes increased total budget expenditures to 42.3 trillion roubles (about US$470 billion), but now the "electronic budget" system already shows a figure of 42.9 trillion roubles (about US$477 billion). According to estimates by RANEPA analyst Vladimir Eremin, the deficit could grow to 6-9 trillion roubles (about US$67–100 billion) by the end of the year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

oilRussia
Advertisement:
updatedZelenskyy starts call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
updatedKremlin meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy Witkoff brought to a close after 3 hours
Dynamic Russian oil price cap under EU sanctions to take effect in September
All News
oil
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to oil depot: over 10 explosions reported – video
Russia's oil and gas revenues drop by almost 30% in July 2025
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery halves output and Novokuybyshevsk stops operation after drone attack – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
18:51
updatedZelenskyy starts call with Trump following envoy Witkoff's meeting with Putin – UP sources
18:09
Zelenskyy visits unit in Sumy Oblast that spearheaded last year's assault on Kursk Oblast – photos
17:59
Radio Liberty release footage of Russian looting and execution of civilian in Bucha – video
17:36
Russians attack village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, killing one man
17:17
Russia strikes Kupiansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people
17:15
NATO to start deliveries of US weapons to Ukraine in coming weeks – European Pravda source in NATO
17:15
Trump imposes additional 25% tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil
17:06
G7 ambassadors welcome appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head
16:33
Ukrainians deported from Russia to Georgia declare hunger strike at Dariali checkpoint
16:17
Ukraine to begin exhumation works in Poland this September
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: