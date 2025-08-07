European Commission approves appointment of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau head and encourages further reforms

The European Commission has positively assessed the appointment of the new Director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU), and emphasised the need for continued rule of law reforms in the country.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier

Details: The European Commission expressed satisfaction with the appointment and voiced hope that Ukraine would continue on its reform path.

Advertisement:

"We welcome the appointment of the Director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (EBSU). This appointment was made following a transparent and merit-based process with the involvement of independent experts," Mercier said.

Read also: Silence is no longer an option: the West must rethink its Ukraine policy

He stressed that the appointment "advances the ESBU reform and ensures its independent and effective functioning".

"This reform was part of Ukraine’s broader reform commitment under the EU accession process. We encourage Ukraine to continue taking important steps for the reinforcement of the Rule of Law," Mercier added.

Background:

On 6 August, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that Tsyvinskyi would be appointed head of the ESBU.

His appointment had been blocked for a long time, reportedly due to concerns from the Security Service of Ukraine over his father’s Russian citizenship. Tsyvinskyi stated that he had not been officially informed of any such concerns and that the selection committee had resubmitted his documents to the government.

Amid the controversy surrounding the independence of other key anti-corruption institutions, such as the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, several sources told European Pravda that the EU had begun raising questions about other reform-related steps, including the recent naming of the ESBU head, which followed a selection process.

Despite anticipated positive decisions from the European Union in July, Kyiv launched an offensive against reforms. Read more about this in this European Pravda article.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!