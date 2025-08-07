All Sections
Indian Rosneft-backed refinery unable to find ships to transport fuel – Reuters

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 7 August 2025, 17:34
Nayara Energy. Photo: Getty Images

India’s Nayara Energy oil refinery, which came under European Union sanctions last month, has asked the government for help in solving its transportation problems.

Source: Reuters

Details: Following the imposition of sanctions, Nayara has faced mass contract cancellations from shipping companies. Some vessel owners have demanded early termination of agreements, while technology partners – including Microsoft – have temporarily suspended essential services.

As a result, the refinery has already been forced to reduce its oil processing volumes, and fuel deliveries to its branded petrol stations are now under threat. The Indian government is considering the use of India-flagged vessels to ensure domestic transport, but shipowners are concerned about potential risks, particularly the lack of insurance coverage.

India’s transport, energy, and foreign ministries are now involved in addressing the issue. A joint meeting is expected soon to find solutions.

Nayara Energy is one of India’s largest private oil refineries, with a stake held by the Russian company Rosneft.

Background:

