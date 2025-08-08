All Sections
Orbán: Merz and Macron should meet with Putin in Moscow or on neutral territory

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 8 August 2025, 13:39
Viktor Orbán. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that the leaders of the leading EU countries should meet with the head of the Kremlin to ensure Europe's participation in diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing 444.hu, an independent Hungarian news portal

Details: Orbán said that the problem is that the EU is unwilling to engage with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is "not happy that the EU has fallen asleep".

In his opinion, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron should go to Moscow for talks with Putin or initiate talks in a neutral country.

Orbán noted that otherwise, a potential peace deal following the talks between the US president and Putin, who are expected to meet in the near future, would be virtually without European participation.

The Hungarian PM added that he believes that some kind of meeting between European leaders and Putin is necessary, if not before his meeting with Trump, then at least after it, because "the EU should not sit at home like an offended child" and "if there is a problem, you have to negotiate".

Background: Orbán personally flew to Moscow in the summer of 2024 during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, after visiting Kyiv, describing the visit as a "peacekeeping" one; the EU distanced itself from his trip and stressed that he was acting solely on behalf of his own country in these interactions with the Russian leadership.

