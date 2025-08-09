Fires regularly break out at bottom of Kakhovka Reservoir – video

Fires regularly break out at the bottom of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which dried up after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in 2023. The fires destroy the potential basis for the restoration of the local ecosystem.

Source: a video of another large-scale fire by the State Environmental Inspection of the Southern District

Details: Experts say that the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP led to the loss of water in the reservoir and disrupted the natural balance. As a result, fires regularly break out in the dried-up areas.

The State Environmental Inspection says that the fires occur suddenly but spread rapidly, leaving scorched earth in their wake.

"The remains of reeds, dry grass and shrubs are burning – things that could have served as the basis for restoring the ecosystem. Wild animals are dying, and the habitats of birds and reptiles are being destroyed. Smoke is polluting the air, and firefighters are working in difficult and dangerous conditions," the service noted.

Experts urged locals not to create conditions for fires and to call the fire department at 101 if they spot a fire.

"Don't make an already tough situation even harder [...] If you see a fire or its aftermath, record it and report it. Every report is important," the State Environmental Inspection emphasised.

