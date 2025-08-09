All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games

Denys ShakhovetsSaturday, 9 August 2025, 15:48
Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games
Rizvan Talibov. Photo: Instagram

The Ukrainian national team has won another karate award at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Rizvan Talibov won a gold medal in the 84 kilograms category, defeating Croatian karateka Anđelo Kvesić, the 2022 Games champion, in the final (4:0).

Advertisement:

Before that, the 27-year-old Ukrainian defeated Iranian karateka Saleh Abazari in the semifinal match (4:0).

This is Talibov's first World Games award in his career. The Ukrainian has also twice been a bronze medalist at the European Championships in the individual tournament.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuha became the vice-champion of the World Games in the weight category of up to 55 kilograms.
  • This is Ukraine's fourth medal at the 2025 World Games.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
Zelenskyy to Spanish PM: Main thing is that Russia does not impose unrealistic conditions again
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war
Trump's envoy Witkoff may have misunderstood Putin's demands regarding ceasefire in Ukraine – Bild
Ukraine's Defence Ministry introduces new spokesperson
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Shahed drone warehouse in Russia's Tatarstan, flying 1,300 km – video
All News
sport
UEFA has paid Russian clubs over €10 million in solidarity payments since start of full-scale invasion
Historic win for Ukraine: Bondarev claims first Formula 4 victory
Soldiers run 1,500 km across whole of Ukraine to support brothers-in-arms' recovery
RECENT NEWS
18:41
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
18:16
Zelenskyy to Spanish PM: Main thing is that Russia does not impose unrealistic conditions again
17:57
Russia attempts to downplay US role in diplomatic breakthrough between Azerbaijan and Armenia
17:41
Baltic and Czech foreign ministers back Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump summit
17:26
Russians attack residential building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving woman dead
17:10
Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again
16:57
Russian drone attacks store in Kharkiv, injuring 6, including 17-year-old girl
15:50
Zelenskyy: We see no changes in Russia's position on ending war
15:48
Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games
15:06
UK confirms national security advisers will meet ahead of Trump-Putin summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: