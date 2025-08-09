Ukrainian karateka Talibov wins gold at 2025 World Games

The Ukrainian national team has won another karate award at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Details: Rizvan Talibov won a gold medal in the 84 kilograms category, defeating Croatian karateka Anđelo Kvesić, the 2022 Games champion, in the final (4:0).

Before that, the 27-year-old Ukrainian defeated Iranian karateka Saleh Abazari in the semifinal match (4:0).

This is Talibov's first World Games award in his career. The Ukrainian has also twice been a bronze medalist at the European Championships in the individual tournament.

Background:

Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuha became the vice-champion of the World Games in the weight category of up to 55 kilograms.

This is Ukraine's fourth medal at the 2025 World Games.

