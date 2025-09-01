Odesa Oblast Military Administration reports on electricity situation after Russian attack

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, has provided an update on the restoration of electricity following a large-scale Russian strike on the Odesa district.

Source: Kiper on Telegram

Quote: "Regarding electricity supply, repair work is actively ongoing following the large-scale nighttime attack on energy infrastructure.

Fifteen teams are working around the clock, with 18 pieces of equipment involved.

Over the course of the day, power has been restored to more than 2,500 customers, but the damage is significant, so the restoration process will take some time."

Details: Kiper also noted that an uninterrupted water supply is being maintained by generators.

Background: On the night of 30-31 August, Russia conducted a large-scale drone strike on the Odesa district, with the city of Chornomorsk and its surrounding areas most affected.

