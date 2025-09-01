Russia loses 850 soldiers and helicopter over past day
Monday, 1 September 2025, 07:30
Russia has lost 850 soldiers killed and wounded, 49 artillery systems and a helicopter over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,082,990 (+850) military personnel;
- 11,155 (+4) tanks;
- 23,229 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,248 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+1) helicopters;
- 55,276 (+214) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,664 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,399 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
