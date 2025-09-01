All Sections
Russia loses 850 soldiers and helicopter over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 September 2025, 07:30
Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 850 soldiers killed and wounded, 49 artillery systems and a helicopter over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,082,990 (+850) military personnel;
  • 11,155 (+4) tanks;
  • 23,229 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 32,248 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,213 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 341 (+1) helicopters;
  • 55,276 (+214) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,664 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 60,399 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
