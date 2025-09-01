Russia loses 850 soldiers and helicopter over past day

Ukrainian tank. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 850 soldiers killed and wounded, 49 artillery systems and a helicopter over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,082,990 (+850) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,155 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 23,229 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 32,248 (+49) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,476 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,213 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

341 (+1) helicopters;

helicopters; 55,276 (+214) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,664 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

60,399 (+94) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,952 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

