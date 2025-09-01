All Sections
Battlefield sees 190 clashes, 64 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 08:36
Battlefield sees 190 clashes, 64 of them on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
A Ukrainian tank on the position. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 190 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk front alone witnessed 64 clashes.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 1 September

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces repelled four Russian assaults.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, Zapadne and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out 10 attacks yesterday. The defenders repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka and towards Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 29 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Karpivka and towards Dronivka, Serebrianka, Yampil and Hryhorivka. 

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted five attacks towards the settlement of Bila Hora and near Predtechyne. 

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 64 assaults near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 25 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Yalta, Tovste, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Voskresenka and Komyshuvakha.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted an attack, trying to advance near the settlement of Kamianske. 

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. 

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit an area where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as two artillery pieces, two UAV command posts and another crucial facility belonging to the Russians. 

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
General Staff
