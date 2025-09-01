All Sections
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 UAVs overnight: 76 drones downed

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 September 2025, 09:22
Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 UAVs overnight: 76 drones downed
A mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Since the evening of 31 August, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 76 drones were destroyed, but some strikes were recorded.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various decoy drones over Ukraine’s north, south, east and centre. Ten strike UAVs hit six locations."

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force concluded.

dronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
drones
