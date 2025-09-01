Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 UAVs overnight: 76 drones downed
Since the evening of 31 August, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 86 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones. A total of 76 drones were destroyed, but some strikes were recorded.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence had shot down or suppressed 76 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various decoy drones over Ukraine’s north, south, east and centre. Ten strike UAVs hit six locations."
Details: The Russians launched the drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
"The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force concluded.
