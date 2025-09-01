All Sections
Polish defence minister says that getting accustomed to war could become Russia's greatest victory

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 September 2025, 09:54
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has warned against becoming accustomed to Russia’s war against Ukraine, stressing that such complacency could amount to Moscow’s greatest victory.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polsat News

Details: Speaking at events commemorating the outbreak of World War II, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasised that despite fatigue, difficulties and emotions, Russia’s war against Ukraine should not be treated as something ordinary.

He said that people were dying in Ukraine, including children, and that bombs were falling on nurseries, kindergartens and hospitals.

Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that becoming desensitised to the war would be the worst and greatest victory of the empire of evil.

He underlined that the outcome of the war in Ukraine is also decisive for Poland’s security.

"I know that with the passage of time sensitivity fades, but the national imperative cannot be overshadowed by fatigue or disillusionment. This is an obligation to Westerplatte and an obligation to the people of Westerplatte: the soldiers of the Polish Army," Kosiniak-Kamysz added. [Westerplatte in Poland is where the first battle of World War II took place.] 

Background

  • Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for determination and solidarity from Europe and the whole of the West in the face of Russian aggression. 
  • Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the war in Ukraine could last for a very long time.

