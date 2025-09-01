Leaders of German coalition factions arrive in Kyiv
The leaders of the two coalition factions in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and Matthias Miersch from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), arrived in Kyiv on 1 September.
Source: European Pravda, citing Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet
Details: The visit is the first joint trip to Ukraine by the leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups and also the first visit to the country for Spahn and Miersch.
In Kyiv, they plan to discuss Germany's continued support for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war.
Quote from Spahn: "Matthias Miersch and I are here to send a clear signal: the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups stand with Ukraine now and in the future, with the brave Ukrainians who are defending their homeland, their country and Europe."
More details: When asked about possible security guarantees for Ukraine, Spahn said the best guarantee is a well-equipped Ukrainian military: "The first and most important security guarantee for Ukraine is the Ukrainian army. Above all, we want to equip it as well as possible."
Background:
- On 25 August, German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil visited Kyiv.
- During the visit, he said that Germany has committed to providing Ukraine with €9 billion annually over the next few years.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!