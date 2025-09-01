All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Leaders of German coalition factions arrive in Kyiv

Monday, 1 September 2025, 10:59
Leaders of German coalition factions arrive in Kyiv
Leaders of the two coalition factions in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, in Kyiv. Photo: dpa

The leaders of the two coalition factions in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn from the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and Matthias Miersch from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), arrived in Kyiv on 1 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Details: The visit is the first joint trip to Ukraine by the leaders of the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups and also the first visit to the country for Spahn and Miersch.

Advertisement:

In Kyiv, they plan to discuss Germany's continued support for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Quote from Spahn: "Matthias Miersch and I are here to send a clear signal: the CDU/CSU and SPD parliamentary groups stand with Ukraine now and in the future, with the brave Ukrainians who are defending their homeland, their country and Europe."

More details: When asked about possible security guarantees for Ukraine, Spahn said the best guarantee is a well-equipped Ukrainian military: "The first and most important security guarantee for Ukraine is the Ukrainian army. Above all, we want to equip it as well as possible."

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor
Police confirm possible Russian involvement in MP Parubii's murder – photos from suspect's detention
Zelenskyy: Suspect in Parubii murder detained
All News
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Ukrainian net gun Ptashka shown in battle destroying Russian drone – video
13:40
Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels
13:10
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany after being pushed under freight train
13:00
Plane carrying von der Leyen lands in Bulgaria using paper maps due to Russian interference with GPS – FT
12:55
Foxhole is your second home: what infantrymen feel before going into combat and how they endure 99 days on the front line
12:51
Russians occupy village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState
12:44
Russia's largest tank manufacturer uses hundreds of units of foreign equipment – Ukrainian intelligence
12:43
MP Parubii assassination: investigators outline suspect profile and lines of inquiry
12:29
EU sanctions: China's bank key to Kremlin halts settlements with Russia
12:16
Zelenskyy to join European leaders' meeting in Paris, says AFP
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: