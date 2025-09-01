All Sections
Metal production in Russia falls record low, key companies record slump

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 1 September 2025, 11:13
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s metallurgical industry is experiencing its deepest crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In July, output fell by 10.2%.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: According to data from the Russian Federal State Statistics Service Rosstat, this is the worst figure in at least three and a half years.

A collapse has been recorded at the sector’s key companies.

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works reduced steel output by 18%, sales at Mechel were down 11% and the Pipe Metallurgical Company lost up to 22% of sales. The companies have reported losses amounting to billions.

Quote: "The reasons for the decline are obvious: sanctions, the loss of external markets, a sharp fall in domestic demand for metal in building and mechanical engineering, as well as the tough policy of the Central Bank of Russia, which is holding back investment."

Background: Russian steelmakers have recorded a sharp deterioration in financial results due to falling demand, high lending interest rates and sanctions that restrict exports.

