Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoMonday, 1 September 2025, 13:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council has been convened for Monday 1 September in Brussels.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said that the extraordinary meeting would be held at Ukraine’s request and in response to recent large-scale Russian air attacks. He thanked NATO and all allies who continue to support Ukraine.

Quote: "We anticipate a focused discussion on joint steps to adequately respond to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and escalating terror against Ukrainians. Moscow must feel a stronger pressure as the consequence of it prolonging the war."

Background: 

