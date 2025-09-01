Extraordinary meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council taking place in Brussels

An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council has been convened for Monday 1 September in Brussels.

Details: Sybiha said that the extraordinary meeting would be held at Ukraine’s request and in response to recent large-scale Russian air attacks. He thanked NATO and all allies who continue to support Ukraine.

Quote: "We anticipate a focused discussion on joint steps to adequately respond to Russia's rejection of peace efforts and escalating terror against Ukrainians. Moscow must feel a stronger pressure as the consequence of it prolonging the war."

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine, heavily impacting the capital.

The Office of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the building of the European Union representation were damaged in Kyiv.

The European External Action Service, led by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires to the EU over the attack on the EU Delegation building in Kyiv.

