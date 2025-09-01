All Sections
Ukrainian net gun Ptashka shown in battle destroying Russian drone – video

Andrii HaladeiMonday, 1 September 2025, 13:53
The Ptashka Systems channel has published a video showing the combat use of the Ptashka net gun, which successfully brought down a Russian drone – the UAV exploded on impact.

Source: Oboronka, a defence industry-related news outlet by Ukrainska Pravda, with reference to the Ptashka Systems channel

Quote from Ptashka Systems: "Here is the combat use of the infantry net gun Ptashka. Resolute, courageous and cold-blooded." 

Details: The Ptashka is a reusable weapon designed against FPV drones, equipped with several cartridges. Its price ranges from UAH 7,900 to 19,500 (about US$190-470), depending on the configuration. A single combat cartridge with a net costs UAH 1,500 (US$36).

Visually, the Ptashka resembles a pistol with a cartridge mounted on the barrel. The operator simply aims at the drone and fires. The net, measuring 3.5 by 3.5 metres, unfolds in the air and entangles the drone’s propellers, forcing it to crash. The Ptashka can launch its net at a distance of up to 25–30 metres.

Apart from the Ptashka, there are also other net gun models on the market designed to counter FPV drones.  

