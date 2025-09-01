Zelenskyy orders purchase of more air defence systems to protect energy sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday 1 September to purchase additional short- and medium-range air defence systems and to increase funding for UAV manufacturers.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I held a Staff meeting. Many details were covered concerning preparations for the heating season… Since the summer, we have been preparing our energy sectors for the winter.

I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Rustem Umierov, to coordinate government officials, regional administrations and energy companies on the procurement of additional short- and medium-range air defence systems, as well as on increasing funding for drone manufacturers. The priority is intercepting Shaheds… We also discussed the protection of networks and energy facilities in frontline and border communities, along with backup supply."

Details: The meeting also featured a "significant component" regarding the Air Force, Zelenskyy noted. Ukraine is accelerating the supply of additional air defence systems to enhance protection against missiles. Kyiv counts on "the maximum efforts of Ukrainian diplomats in their contact with partners".

The president added that he is preparing a "Technological Staff meeting" with the participation of Ukrainian missile producers, key drone manufacturers and air defence developers.

Quote: "We will increase the production of our strike capabilities. The effectiveness of Ukrainian deep strikes must grow significantly."

