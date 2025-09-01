Polish company launches production of FlyEye reconnaissance drones in Ukraine

The Polish company WB Group, which produces FlyEye drones, has launched new production facilities in Ukraine.

Source: WB Group in a press release

Details: Production began in early 2025 at a Ukrainian facility that had spent the previous decade servicing Polish products for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

For security reasons, the start of production was not initially announced. However, the information was made public after the plant was visited by Piotr Łukaszewicz, Chargé d’Affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine.

Piotr Łukaszewicz carrying a FlyEye drone. Photo: WB Group

The first Polish FlyEye UAVs are reported to have entered service with the Ukrainian military back in 2015. They were used during combat operations in Donbas and during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The FlyEye drone was developed in 2010. Weighing 11 kg, it can be carried in backpacks by two people and launched by hand. It can fly up to 50 km from the operator and remain airborne for 2-3 hours. For surveillance, it is equipped with both a daytime and a thermal camera.

FlyEye camera modules. Photo: WB Group

The drone is powered by an electric motor and most operations are handled by the autopilot. The third-generation model features an automatic convoy mode, enabling it to escort allied forces or pursue a target.

Background: Earlier, the German company Quantum Systems also launched a network of secret drone production plants in Ukraine where around 80 reconnaissance drones are manufactured every month.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!