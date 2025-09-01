All Sections
German defence minister criticises von der Leyen's remarks on security guarantees for Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 1 September 2025, 17:06
German defence minister criticises von der Leyen's remarks on security guarantees for Ukraine
Ursula von der Layen. Stock photo: getty Images

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has strongly criticised remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding military security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a visit to an arms factory in Troisdorf, Pistorius said it is fundamentally wrong to discuss issues such as security guarantees before sitting down at the negotiating table.

Quote from Pistorius: "Apart from the fact that the European Union has neither the authority nor the competence to deploy troops – regardless of for whom and for what purpose – I would be cautious about confirming or commenting on such considerations in any way."

Details: Pistorius said there are ongoing considerations, "but I think it would be totally wrong to discuss this publicly at this point".

He is reacting to media reports that von der Leyen has spoken of a "roadmap" for sending a multinational force to Ukraine.

Background:

