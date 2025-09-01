German defence minister criticises von der Leyen's remarks on security guarantees for Ukraine
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has strongly criticised remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding military security guarantees for Ukraine.
Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During a visit to an arms factory in Troisdorf, Pistorius said it is fundamentally wrong to discuss issues such as security guarantees before sitting down at the negotiating table.
Quote from Pistorius: "Apart from the fact that the European Union has neither the authority nor the competence to deploy troops – regardless of for whom and for what purpose – I would be cautious about confirming or commenting on such considerations in any way."
Details: Pistorius said there are ongoing considerations, "but I think it would be totally wrong to discuss this publicly at this point".
He is reacting to media reports that von der Leyen has spoken of a "roadmap" for sending a multinational force to Ukraine.
Background:
- Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Ukraine’s Western partners have drafted a plan providing for a demilitarised zone, which would likely be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping forces from a third country.
- Meanwhile, Russia has rejected the idea of European troops in Ukraine, or forces from any NATO country, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Putin would agree to such terms in a peace deal.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!