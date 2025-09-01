Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week. Before that, Fico is set to travel to China for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Fico in a video message on Facebook

Details: Fico said he is leaving for China for talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on a four-day visit, confirming a report by the Kremlin in this regard.

"After returning from Beijing on Thursday evening, I will travel to eastern Slovakia to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday," Fico said.

No details have been provided by the Slovak prime minister regarding the previously unannounced meeting with Zelenskyy.

Background:

Fico and Zelenskyy have not held bilateral meetings since the Slovak prime minister returned to office in 2023. Instead, their relations have deteriorated significantly due to Fico's visit to Moscow and engagements with Putin.

In addition, Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić were Putin's only European guests at the level of heads of state at the 9th May Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

