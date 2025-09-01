Zelenskyy meets leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the meeting with leaders of the coalition factions of the German Bundestag. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, the leaders of the coalition factions of the German Bundestag, on 1 September.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its European leadership in providing assistance and particularly highlighted its contribution to strengthening air defence and its participation in the new PURL initiative.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are grateful for the Patriot systems and the missiles for these systems, as well as for the German-made IRIS-T systems. This is important for us because these save the lives of our people. Today is the first of September. And this means that children have the opportunity to go to school, that people have the opportunity to work, and that we can generate revenue for the Ukrainian budget and our economy."

Details: They discussed further strengthening Ukraine's air shield during the meeting.

Spahn said that the German government had allocated €9 billion for aid to Ukraine for the coming year.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is counting on Germany's support to increase pressure on Russia.

Members of the German delegation also said they had visited the city of Bucha and honoured the memory of those killed in the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August as well as fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the memorial on Independence Square.

