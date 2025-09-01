All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy meets leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 1 September 2025, 23:47
Zelenskyy meets leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the meeting with leaders of the coalition factions of the German Bundestag. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Jens Spahn and Matthias Miersch, the leaders of the coalition factions of the German Bundestag, on 1 September.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its European leadership in providing assistance and particularly highlighted its contribution to strengthening air defence and its participation in the new PURL initiative.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are grateful for the Patriot systems and the missiles for these systems, as well as for the German-made IRIS-T systems. This is important for us because these save the lives of our people. Today is the first of September. And this means that children have the opportunity to go to school, that people have the opportunity to work, and that we can generate revenue for the Ukrainian budget and our economy."

Details: They discussed further strengthening Ukraine's air shield during the meeting.

Spahn said that the German government had allocated €9 billion for aid to Ukraine for the coming year.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is counting on Germany's support to increase pressure on Russia.

Members of the German delegation also said they had visited the city of Bucha and honoured the memory of those killed in the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August as well as fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the memorial on Independence Square.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyGermany
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Zelenskyy
Slovak PM says he will meet Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in China
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
Zelenskyy orders purchase of more air defence systems to protect energy sector
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: