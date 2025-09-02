All Sections
Trump to consider sanctions against Russia "very closely" this week – US treasury secretary

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 02:22
Trump to consider sanctions against Russia very closely this week – US treasury secretary
Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that US President Donald Trump's administration will "very closely" consider the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia this week.

Source: Bessent in an interview with Fox News 

Details: Speaking with Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson, Bessent said that "all options are on the table" as Russian leader Vladimir Putin has continued bombing Ukraine despite recent peace talks.

Quote: "President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

USAsanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
USA
