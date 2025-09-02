Trump to consider sanctions against Russia "very closely" this week – US treasury secretary

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that US President Donald Trump's administration will "very closely" consider the possibility of introducing new sanctions against Russia this week.

Source: Bessent in an interview with Fox News

Details: Speaking with Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson, Bessent said that "all options are on the table" as Russian leader Vladimir Putin has continued bombing Ukraine despite recent peace talks.

Quote: "President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelenskyy were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do. As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

On 18 August, Trump said during a meeting with European leaders in the United States that it will become clear within a couple of weeks whether a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine can be reached.

On 21 August, Trump already claimed that he would be able to assess the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine "within two weeks".

On 25 August, Trump said there would be "very big consequences" for Russia and that he would "step in very strongly" if no agreement to end hostilities in Ukraine was reached within the next two weeks.

Axios reported that Trump is contemplating putting aside efforts to end the war in Ukraine for the time being, while his circle blames Europe for Ukraine's unwillingness to make greater concessions for a peace deal.

