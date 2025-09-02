Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, causing fires
Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 02:41
Russian forces have attacked port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, causing fires.
Source: Izmail District Military Administration
Details: Izmail District Military Administration said the attack had targeted port infrastructure.
Advertisement:
"Significant destruction and casualties were prevented thanks to a timely response to the threat," the administration emphasised.
The administration reported that the fires caused by the attack had been promptly extinguished.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!