Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, causing fires

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 02:41
Russians attack port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast, causing fires
Drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked port infrastructure in the Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, causing fires.

Source: Izmail District Military Administration

Details: Izmail District Military Administration said the attack had targeted port infrastructure.

"Significant destruction and casualties were prevented thanks to a timely response to the threat," the administration emphasised.

The administration reported that the fires caused by the attack had been promptly extinguished.

