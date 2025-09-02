Time to call ceasefire in Ukraine – UN secretary-general at SCO summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine while speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Guterres's address to SCO leaders

Quote from Guterres: "In Ukraine, it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace – in line with the UN Charter, international law, and UN resolutions."

Details: Guterres also called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unrestricted humanitarian access for the Palestinian population.

"From Sudan to Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and beyond… we must protect civilians, promote dialogue and secure peace," he added, noting that the SCO is "uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future".

The summit of SCO member states took place in the city of Tianjin from 31 August to 1 September. It was attended by Guterres and the leaders of China, India, Türkiye, Armenia, Pakistan, Russia and other countries.

Background:

At the SCO Heads of State Council meeting, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reiterated his usual lies about the war against Ukraine and expressed "hope" for peace.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the final document of the SCO Heads of State Council meeting in Tianjin contained no mention of Russia's war against Ukraine, which they see as evidence of the failure of Moscow's diplomatic efforts.

