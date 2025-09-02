Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv: air defence responding

An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv on the morning of 2 September due to the threat of Russian attack drones.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Details: Klitschko reported that air defence is responding to Russian drones on the left bank of the capital.

Kyiv City Military Administration urged residents to take the nearest shelters and stay there until the all-clear is given.

Background:

On the night of 1-2 September, Russian forces conducted a drone strike on the Bila Tserkva hromada in Kyiv Oblast. One person was killed, several injured and a fire broke out as a result of the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces also hit the city of Sumy, damaging civilian infrastructure, causing a large-scale fire and injuring several people, including a child.

Starting from the evening of 1 September, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types. Ukrainian air defence managed to destroy 120 drones, while the remaining 30 hit their targets.

