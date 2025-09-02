All Sections
China announces "trial" visa-free regime for Russians

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 September 2025, 11:19
Photo: Getty Images

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun has stated that his country will introduce a one-year trial 30-day visa-free regime for Russian citizens.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS; Xinhua news agency

Quote: "From 15 September 2025 to 14 September 2026, a trial visa-free regime will be in effect for holders of ordinary Russian passports."

Details: The spokesperson clarified that Russians may visit China visa-free for business, tourism, visiting relatives or friends or exchange visits for up to 30 days. 

Xinhua briefly reports that on 2 September Chinese leader Xi Jinping held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to TASS, the sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Background: Putin arrived in China on 31 August for a four-day visit.

