Ukrainian Armor unveils upgraded Novator armoured vehicle with reinforced protection and air defence command module – photos

Ukrainian Armor, Ukraine's largest private arms manufacturer, has presented several new products at the MSPO 2025 International Defence Exhibition in Kielce, Poland. Among them are Novator PZSA-5 and Novator 2 Krechet.

Details: The Novator PZSA-5 is an updated, specialised armoured vehicle, the Novator. This is a five-seater SBA of 2025, the main innovation of which is an enhanced level of hull protection to PZSA-5 (analogous to STANAG 4569 Level 2).

This level of protection means that the vehicle can withstand attacks from 7.62×39 mm and 7.62×51 mm NATO automatic rifles, including armour-piercing bullets, as well as explosive charges of up to 6 kg of TNT under the wheel or underbody.

Ukrainian Armor's stand at MSPO-2025 Photo: Ukrainian Armor

The company adds that the key advantage of the updated Novator is enhanced protection without losing mobility and dynamics. Thanks to engineering solutions, the weight of the vehicle has increased by only a few tens of kilograms, so it has retained:

top speed of 140 km/h

acceleration and manoeuvrability at the level of previous modifications;

passability under challenging conditions (cobblestone, off-road and up to 30° slopes);

a range of 500 km without refuelling.

The manufacturer notes that the Novator remains a flexible platform for various combat missions – it is possible to install a turret with a large-calibre machine gun, grenade launcher, electronic warfare systems or additional equipment according to customer requirements.

Another novelty is the Novator 2 command and staff vehicle with an integrated control system for the Krechet tactical group. The company explained that Krechet is an air defence tactical group control centre designed for automated control of air defence units.

Photo: Ukrainian Armor

The system provides:

integration of up to five digital radars, up to ten mobile firing groups and up to four night target detection devices;

automatic target selection and management of up to 10 target channels;

air situation display and tracking of up to 250 targets simultaneously;

spatial area of responsibility up to 300×300 km;

rapid deployment (up to 10 minutes) and autonomous round-the-clock operation.

Ukrainian Armor noted that integrating the Krechet allows Novator 2 to directly control air defence forces and mobile groups on the front line without endangering the crew. This is critical for reducing the response time to air threats from minutes to seconds.

At the same time, the vehicle has retained all the advantages of the basic Novator platform:

Ford V8 Super Turbo Diesel engine with a capacity of 330 hp;

maximum speed of 140 km/h;

ballistic protection PZSA-4 (analogous to STANAG 4569 Level 1), which provides protection against small arms fire of 7.62 mm calibre

mine protection STANAG 4569 Level 2a/2b, which protects the crew from explosions caused by landmines under the wheel or under the bottom.

Thus, Novator 2 with Krechet is a new-generation mobile command centre that increases the effectiveness of air defence, allows for better force coordination, and guarantees the safety of decision-makers on the battlefield.

Background:

Ukrainian Armour had launched mass production of a medical version of the Novator armoured vehicle. The design of the armoured vehicle protects the crew and the wounded from fire and harmful external factors in all weather conditions and on various types of terrain.

In May, Ukrainian Armor reported that its specialised armoured vehicle Varta 2 had passed all necessary tests, completed the certification process and was approved for supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

