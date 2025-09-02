UK intelligence explains why Russians push into Serebrianka Forest

UK Defence Intelligence has said that Russian forces have reduced activity in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts due to redeployments while concentrating pressure on the Serebrianka Forest to advance further in eastern Ukraine.

Source: a UK Defence Intelligence report dated 2 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence noted that Russian military activity in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts has decreased as Russian ground forces have redeployed part of their troops to other areas of the front.

This may be part of an effort to increase pressure on priority axes, particularly in Donetsk Oblast.

At the same time, it was also noted that over the past two days Ukraine’s defence forces have successfully conducted a counter-offensive west of Kupiansk, where over the last month Russia "had made significant gains in effort to envelop" the city.

The city of Kupiansk on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Over the past ten days in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces have advanced and are fighting for the Serebrianka Forest. The Russians have strengthened their positions along the Siverskyi Donets River.

UK Defence Intelligence believes Russian ground forces are using the forest for partial cover from UAVs and that their ultimate objective is Yampil, located roughly 10 km west of their current positions.

Quote: "If Yampil is captured, it will likely serve as a potential launch point for assaults onto the city of Lyman."

The cities of Yampil and Lyman on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

More details: UK Defence Intelligence added that the Pokrovsk axis also remains a priority for Russia.

Quote: "Russian forces are using a variety of assault methods, including motorcycle swarming and small groups probing attacks in an attempt to infiltrate Ukrainian positions."

The city of Pokrovsk on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Background: UK intelligence recently analysed Russia’s offensive operations in July and earlier stated that Russia has lost about 260,000 soldiers killed and wounded in 2025 so far.

