Russian company seeks to sue Ukraine's national power company for old electricity flows

A Russian company is seeking €350,000 from Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo as compensation for imbalances (electricity flows) during the parallel operation of the Russian and Ukrainian power grids.

Details: On 27 August, following a tender, Ukrenergo contracted the Eterna Law law firm to provide legal services worth UAH 2.38 million (US$57,000).

Until the end of 2028, the firm will provide legal consulting and represent Ukrenergo’s interests in a dispute at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre.

The total contract amounts to 400 hours of work at UAH5,940 per hour (US$143).

The Arbitration Notice from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre, dated 26 March 2025, identifies the claimant as a Russian company seeking €350,000 from Ukrenergo under an international contract. As a result, there was a need to procure legal services for representation and defence of Ukrenergo’s interests.

Ukrenergo’s press service writes that the claim concerns debt collection under an agreement between Ukrenergo and PJSC Inter RAO UES regarding the settlement of imbalances (electricity flows) during the parallel operation of the Russian and Ukrainian power grids.

As reported earlier, in August 2022, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers terminated the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on ensuring the parallel operation of Ukraine’s Unified Energy System (UES) and Russia’s Unified Energy System.

In March 2022, Ukraine officially joined the European energy network ENTSO-E, and since then electricity flows between Ukraine on one side and Belarus and Russia on the other have become impossible. Ukraine’s UES was disconnected from the Russian grid before the full-scale invasion and has not been reconnected since.

The founders of Kyiv-based Eterna Law are Oleh Malskyi and Andrii Astapov, with Artem Kuzmenko serving as director. The firm belongs to the same group as Kyiv-based LLC Eterna Law, also registered to them.

