Lithuania to join Finland's initiative to develop shelter network in Ukraine

Lithuania intends to join Finland’s initiative to develop a shelter network in Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, quoted by LRT and reported by European Pravda

Details: In May, Ukraine and Finland announced the creation of an international coalition on strengthening civil defence, aimed at expanding the network of shelters in the country.

The initiative focuses on building shelters, sharing expertise among participating countries, and creating financing tools for their equipment.

Nausėda said that Lithuania welcomed and fully supported Finland’s initiative to lead the coalition for the construction of shelters for Ukraine, and that his country was ready to join it.

Meanwhile, he called on Finland to take part in Lithuania’s initiative to build new schools in Ukraine.

Background: It was first announced on 19 March that Finland would lead the civil protection coalition for constructing shelters in Ukraine.

