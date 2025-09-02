Russians attack Ukraine with drones in broad daylight, with air defence downing or jamming 48 drones so far

After the overnight air attack on 1-2 September, Russia has continued to launch drone strikes on Ukraine; as of 16:00, air defence had downed or suppressed 48 out of 53 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Quote: "After the attack on the night of 1-2 September, Russian occupiers carried out another strike from the northern direction, using 53 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones. Most targeted the capital of Ukraine."

Details: It is noted that as of 16:00, air defence had shot down/jammed 48 Russian UAVs.

Meanwhile, the Air Force warns that the Russian attack is ongoing: as of 16:00, new groups of Russian drones were being detected in Ukrainian airspace over Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Background: On 2 September, Ukrainian Air Forces reported that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types starting from the evening of 1 September. As of 8:00, Ukrainian air defence had destroyed 120 drones, while the remaining 30 hit their targets.

