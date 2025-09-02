Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with US and Ukraine in managing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Russia allegedly allows for cooperation with the US in managing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is located in the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.

Source: Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a summit in Beijing, as reported by the Russian outlet Meduza

Quote: "We can cooperate with our American partners at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In general, we have indirectly discussed these issues with them as well."

Details: He added that this "also concerns the Ukrainian side at the Zaporizhzhia NPP".

"And if favourable circumstances arise – we discussed this with our American colleagues – we can even work together, all three of us, at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," the Russian ruler declared.

Background:

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in Enerhodar, was seized by Russia at the beginning of 2022.

Its operator formally remains Ukraine’s Energoatom, but in practice, it does not control the plant’s operations. Since 2024, all six reactors at the ZNPP have been in a state of cold shutdown.

At the beginning of 2025, US President Donald Trump proposed "American ownership" of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, which, according to him, would be "the best protection" for them.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not discussed with Trump the possibility of transferring the ZNPP or other Ukrainian plants into US ownership.

