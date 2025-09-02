All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with US and Ukraine in managing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 2 September 2025, 17:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with US and Ukraine in managing Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Russia allegedly allows for cooperation with the US in managing the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is located in the occupied Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.

Source: Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a summit in Beijing, as reported by the Russian outlet Meduza

Quote: "We can cooperate with our American partners at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. In general, we have indirectly discussed these issues with them as well."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that this "also concerns the Ukrainian side at the Zaporizhzhia NPP".

"And if favourable circumstances arise – we discussed this with our American colleagues – we can even work together, all three of us, at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant," the Russian ruler declared.

Background:

  • The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in Enerhodar, was seized by Russia at the beginning of 2022.
  • Its operator formally remains Ukraine’s Energoatom, but in practice, it does not control the plant’s operations. Since 2024, all six reactors at the ZNPP have been in a state of cold shutdown.
  • At the beginning of 2025, US President Donald Trump proposed "American ownership" of Ukraine’s nuclear plants, which, according to him, would be "the best protection" for them.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had not discussed with Trump the possibility of transferring the ZNPP or other Ukrainian plants into US ownership.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
USA
Trump to deliver new Oval Office address on 2 September
Trump to consider sanctions against Russia "very closely" this week – US treasury secretary
No agreements on trilateral summit with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: