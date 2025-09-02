Ukrainian soldiers from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have shown how they destroyed Russian troops on four sectors in Kharkiv Oblast – near the settlements of Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Vovchansk and Milove.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: The Achilles Regiment destroyed or struck 4,623 Russian targets in August. In particular, the regiment’s air defence unit shot down 110 more Russian drones than in July, an increase of 70%. These included reconnaissance drones (such as Supercam, Zala, Orlan and Albatros) as well as attack drones (such as Molniya, Lancet and others).

The number of strikes against other legitimate military targets, including Russian manpower, also increased. Achilles fighters killed 550 Russian soldiers, equivalent to two infantry battalions. This figure is 18% higher than the previous month.

For reference: Russian forces have been unable to make significant advances on the Kupiansk front since autumn last year. The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group said that the Russians carried out four assaults near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Background: On 16 August, for the first time in a long while, Russian forces attempted a mechanised assault on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, using armoured vehicles from the left bank of the Oskil River.

