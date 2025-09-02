All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Achilles Regiment shows destruction of Russian targets – video

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 September 2025, 17:59
Achilles Regiment shows destruction of Russian targets – video
Photo: Achilles Regiment on Facebook

Ukrainian soldiers from the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment have shown how they destroyed Russian troops on four sectors in Kharkiv Oblast – near the settlements of Kupiansk, Dvorichna, Vovchansk and Milove.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Achilles Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Regiment

Details: The Achilles Regiment destroyed or struck 4,623 Russian targets in August. In particular, the regiment’s air defence unit shot down 110 more Russian drones than in July, an increase of 70%. These included reconnaissance drones (such as Supercam, Zala, Orlan and Albatros) as well as attack drones (such as Molniya, Lancet and others).

Advertisement:

The number of strikes against other legitimate military targets, including Russian manpower, also increased. Achilles fighters killed 550 Russian soldiers, equivalent to two infantry battalions. This figure is 18% higher than the previous month.

For reference: Russian forces have been unable to make significant advances on the Kupiansk front since autumn last year. The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group said that the Russians carried out four assaults near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Background: On 16 August, for the first time in a long while, Russian forces attempted a mechanised assault on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, using armoured vehicles from the left bank of the Oskil River.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and advance in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts
Russians kill two and injure 12 people in Ukraine's east and south over past day
Ukraine's defence forces liberate Myrne near Kupiansk
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: