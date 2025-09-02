German chancellor proposes Geneva as venue for Putin-Zelenskyy summit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed Geneva as the venue for talks between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Source: ntv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz would recommend the Swiss city as the site for such a summit, he said at the Coalition of the Willing conference on Thursday, following his meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin.

Keller-Sutter expressed readiness to host such a meeting.

Background:

Earlier the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were "not yet ready" for a face-to-face meeting.

Media report that US President Donald Trump intends to leave Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby distancing himself from the negotiations for the time being.

Zelenskyy, speaking to the media on 29 August, reiterated that on Monday 1 September the "couple of weeks" Trump had given Moscow for further steps in the talks – including the organisation of a bilateral meeting with Ukraine – would expire, before the US President returned to the idea of sanctions.

