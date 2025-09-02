All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

German chancellor proposes Geneva as venue for Putin-Zelenskyy summit

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 September 2025, 18:23
German chancellor proposes Geneva as venue for Putin-Zelenskyy summit
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed Geneva as the venue for talks between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Source: ntv, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Merz would recommend the Swiss city as the site for such a summit, he said at the Coalition of the Willing conference on Thursday, following his meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter in Berlin.

Advertisement:

Keller-Sutter expressed readiness to host such a meeting.

Background:

  • Earlier the same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were "not yet ready" for a face-to-face meeting.
  • Media report that US President Donald Trump intends to leave Russia and Ukraine to organise a meeting between their leaders, thereby distancing himself from the negotiations for the time being.
  • Zelenskyy, speaking to the media on 29 August, reiterated that on Monday 1 September the "couple of weeks" Trump had given Moscow for further steps in the talks – including the organisation of a bilateral meeting with Ukraine – would expire, before the US President returned to the idea of sanctions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Germany
Zelenskyy meets leaders of two Bundestag coalition factions
German defence minister criticises von der Leyen's remarks on security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukrainian girl, 16, killed in Germany by being pushed under freight train
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: