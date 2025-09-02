All Sections
Zelenskyy on drone attacks: Russian audacity is growing

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 September 2025, 20:26
Zelenskyy on drone attacks: Russian audacity is growing
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia’s day-time drone attacks an audacious act.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "Reports from the military since the morning. In particular, from the Air Force commander on drone shoot-downs. The audacity of the Russians is growing: they are attacking Ukraine more and more often during the day with dozens of attack drones.

There were 150 drones during the night, more than 50 in the morning, dozens more in the evening, and most of them were Shaheds. In fact, groups of Russian drones in our sky are an accompaniment to the statements Russia has made in China. It is Russia’s blatant disregard for everything the world is doing to stop the war."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that on Monday 1 September, the Russians "literally denied what President Trump said – about the meeting of leaders that is needed to end the war".

Quote: "And now we see another build-up of Russian forces in some sectors of the front. But he [Putin – ed.] does not want to be forced into peace in any way. Russia continues to carry out strikes. Of course, we will respond to this. We will respond asymmetrically as well, so that Russia clearly feels the consequences of its audacity."

Background:

  • On Tuesday afternoon, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv due to Russian drones. In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris was found on the grounds of a kindergarten closed for repairs. Another air-raid warning was issued and explosions were heard in the city in the evening.
  • On the night of 1-2 September, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with strike drones. An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts.

