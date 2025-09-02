All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Mobilisation won't stop for some time even after ceasefire, says deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 September 2025, 22:21
Mobilisation won't stop for some time even after ceasefire, says deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office
Pavlo Palisa. Photo: Suspilne/Oleksandr Bramskyi

Mobilisation in Ukraine will not stop even after a ceasefire is implemented, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Palisa in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: He confirmed that Kyiv does not have enough people to replace those who began their service after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Even if a ceasefire is declared tomorrow, mobilisation will not stop. This process will continue for some time because whether we like it or not, we need to maintain the Armed Forces’ level of readiness to perform their primary tasks.

And no matter how much we might want to, we cannot now discharge everyone who has been serving since 2022 and fighting as part of the defence forces. There must be people to replace them, so that life in the rest of Ukraine can look the way it does now, at least to some extent. Of course, it is strange for me too to watch videos on social media where you see some fighting while others live their lives as they wish. As a serviceman, it pains me to watch this. And here the question lies with the people themselves, with society as a whole, with people’s upbringing."

Details: Efforts are ongoing to resolve this issue, Palisa added. 

"It is not about forcing anyone into eternal servitude. On the contrary, we are trying to find a solution that will not harm our defence capabilities. I think the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff will soon present their plan," he said.

Palisa noted that Ukraine has shown steady positive dynamics in mobilisation over the past four months.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

mobilisationRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
mobilisation
Cabinet of Ministers proposes prison sentences for illegally crossing border in wartime
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: