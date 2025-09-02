Mobilisation won't stop for some time even after ceasefire, says deputy head of Zelenskyy's Office

Mobilisation in Ukraine will not stop even after a ceasefire is implemented, Colonel Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Palisa in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: He confirmed that Kyiv does not have enough people to replace those who began their service after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote: "Even if a ceasefire is declared tomorrow, mobilisation will not stop. This process will continue for some time because whether we like it or not, we need to maintain the Armed Forces’ level of readiness to perform their primary tasks.

And no matter how much we might want to, we cannot now discharge everyone who has been serving since 2022 and fighting as part of the defence forces. There must be people to replace them, so that life in the rest of Ukraine can look the way it does now, at least to some extent. Of course, it is strange for me too to watch videos on social media where you see some fighting while others live their lives as they wish. As a serviceman, it pains me to watch this. And here the question lies with the people themselves, with society as a whole, with people’s upbringing."

Details: Efforts are ongoing to resolve this issue, Palisa added.

"It is not about forcing anyone into eternal servitude. On the contrary, we are trying to find a solution that will not harm our defence capabilities. I think the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff will soon present their plan," he said.

Palisa noted that Ukraine has shown steady positive dynamics in mobilisation over the past four months.

