All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Murder of MP Parubii: suspect's ex-wife says he and their fallen son were estranged

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 2 September 2025, 23:05
Murder of MP Parubii: suspect's ex-wife says he and their fallen son were estranged
On the left is the suspect, and on the right is his son, Lemberg. Photo: hromadske, Slidstvo.info

Olena Cherninka, the ex-wife of the suspect in the murder of MP Andrii Parubii, has said that their son, who was killed in action in 2023, had a serious falling-out with his father because "one was a patriot and the other was not".

Source: Cherninka on Facebook

Details: Cherninka explained that she had raised Mykhailo-Viktor "Lemberg" Stselnikov on her own, having officially divorced her husband in 2000.

Advertisement:

Quote: "My ex-husband and I separated in 1998 and officially divorced in 2000. I raised my son alone. Occasionally, his father would show up – like on the first day of school or for some significant event. He spoke to our son, but very rarely.

When Lemberg went to fight, they had a huge row. And Lemberg blocked his father everywhere. Because one was a patriot, and the other was not. After my son’s death, I had to communicate with his father – documents, investigators, DNA, and so on. There was no friendship, no enmity. Our rare contacts were only about our missing son."

Details: Cherninka noted that the news from the court in the case of Andrii Parubii’s murder had shocked the family, adding that it is essential that the memory of Mykhailo should not be distorted in this situation.

Quote: "My son was a hero who was killed for Ukraine. He served in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv and volunteered for a transfer to Bakhmut, to the 93rd Brigade. To the hottest spot. He reached the rank of lance corporal and headed a reconnaissance platoon unit. And he died as a hero. Heroes never die!"

Background:

  • On 30 August, Andrii Parubii, MP and former Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament, was murdered in Lviv.
  • The Prosecutor General's Office reported that an unknown man had fired several shots at the politician, killing him instantly. The attacker fled the scene. A special police operation codenamed Siren was launched in the city to locate and apprehend the murderer.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the night of 31 August-1 September that a suspect had been detained. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the suspect was arrested in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • At a briefing on 1 September, law enforcement officials said that they had not ruled out any lines of inquiry in the case of the murder of Andrii Parubii, but had identified a Russian link as the priority.
  • The suspect admitted his guilt in a conversation with journalists, said his actions had been "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities" and denied reports that Russian secret services had been blackmailing him. The suspect also stated that he expects a speedy verdict for him so that he can be exchanged for prisoners of war and find his son's body.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: