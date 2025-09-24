All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia plans to introduce year-round military conscription

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 24 September 2025, 13:33
Russia plans to introduce year-round military conscription
A Russian serviceman holding a military ID. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has approved a bill at first reading that would make military conscription take place all year round, from 1 January to 31 December, instead of twice a year as it currently does.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax

Details: The draft law would permit Russian enlistment offices to carry out medical examinations, psychological screenings and conscription board meetings throughout the year. However, draftees would, as before, be sent to military units only twice a year – from 1 April to 15 July and from 1 October to 31 December.

Advertisement:

The bill also allows call-up notices to be issued at any time during the year. If a conscript does not receive a summons, they must report to the enlistment office on their own to have their information verified within two weeks of the start of the next dispatch period.

Andrei Kartapolov, chair of the State Duma Defence Committee, who introduced the bill, said the measure should "ease the workload of enlistment offices", which currently "work for three months a year rushing around like a scalded cat".

Background: In 2023, the Russian State Duma raised the upper conscription age for men to 30, barred those who had received draft notices from leaving the country, and increased the fine for failing to appear at enlistment offices tenfold.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaarmy
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Russia
Kremlin rejects Kyiv's meeting proposals and warns that situation will get worse
Russia severely downgrades economic outlook, figures pulled soon after release
Spanish defence minister's plane suffers GPS spoofing over Russia's Kaliningrad
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: