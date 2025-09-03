Russian drones attack Kyiv Oblast: UAV debris falls between apartment blocks in Vyshhorod
Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 02:32
Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 September. Debris from a downed drone has fallen near residential buildings in the city of Vyshhorod, causing a fire.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Drone debris had fallen between high-rise buildings in Vyshhorod, Kalashnyk said, adding that the impact had damaged a car and shattered windows in nearby houses.
A fire broke out at the scene but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
"Early reports say that there have been no casualties," Kalashnyk reported.
Background: On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces launched yet another large-scale drone attack on Ukraine.
