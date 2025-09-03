Russian drones attack Kyiv Oblast: UAV debris falls between apartment blocks in Vyshhorod

Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 September. Debris from a downed drone has fallen near residential buildings in the city of Vyshhorod, causing a fire.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Drone debris had fallen between high-rise buildings in Vyshhorod, Kalashnyk said, adding that the impact had damaged a car and shattered windows in nearby houses.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out at the scene but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"Early reports say that there have been no casualties," Kalashnyk reported.

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces launched yet another large-scale drone attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!