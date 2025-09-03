All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian drones attack Kyiv Oblast: UAV debris falls between apartment blocks in Vyshhorod

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 02:32
Russian drones attack Kyiv Oblast: UAV debris falls between apartment blocks in Vyshhorod
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia carried out a large-scale drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 2-3 September. Debris from a downed drone has fallen near residential buildings in the city of Vyshhorod, causing a fire.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Drone debris had fallen between high-rise buildings in Vyshhorod, Kalashnyk said, adding that the impact had damaged a car and shattered windows in nearby houses.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out at the scene but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"Early reports say that there have been no casualties," Kalashnyk reported.

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, Russian forces launched yet another large-scale drone attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdronesfireair-raid warning
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian attack causes destruction in four districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
Authorities report first aftermath of Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: