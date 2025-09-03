Polish air defence put on full alert due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland has scrambled its aircraft and put ground-based air defence systems on full alert in response to a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 2-3 September.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish command "initiated all necessary procedures" to protect the country’s airspace due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Quote: "Polish and allied aircraft are actively operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: The statement added that these actions "are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the safety of airspace and protecting citizens".

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation and subordinate forces and assets remain fully ready to respond immediately," the statement said.

Background:

On the night of 2-3 September, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

The bombardment has damaged the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Fires were also reported in the city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast due to the drone strikes.

