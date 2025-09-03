All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Polish air defence put on full alert due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 3 September 2025, 08:13
Polish air defence put on full alert due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine
An aircraft. Stock photo: WOJSKO-POLSKIE.PLL

Poland has scrambled its aircraft and put ground-based air defence systems on full alert in response to a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 2-3 September.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish command "initiated all necessary procedures" to protect the country’s airspace due to the Russian attack on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Polish and allied aircraft are actively operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: The statement added that these actions "are preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring the safety of airspace and protecting citizens".

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation and subordinate forces and assets remain fully ready to respond immediately," the statement said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRussiamissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
Poland
Polish company launches production of FlyEye reconnaissance drones in Ukraine
Polish defence minister says that getting accustomed to war could become Russia's greatest victory
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: