All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Battlefield sees 166 combat clashes, 39 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 3 September 2025, 09:51
Battlefield sees 166 combat clashes, 39 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian troops. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 166 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk front alone witnessed 39 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 September

Details: On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and in the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the Russians have carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and launched 282 artillery attacks, of which 12 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces carried out 12 assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka and towards Monachynivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted 18 attacks in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Dibrova and towards Dronivka and Drobysheve.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, Serebrianka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were four combat engagements as Russian forces attempted to advance towards the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched seven attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 Russian assaults near the settlements of Maiak, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nykanorivka, Vilne, Rodynske and Molodetske and towards Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces launched 28 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Shevchenko and Obratne and towards Komyshuvakha.

On the Prydniprovske front,  Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three Russian attacks towards the village of Antonivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment as well as a Russian ammunition depot, a command post and an artillery system.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 172 clashes over past day, 46 of them on Pokrovsk front
Russia loses 800 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces liberate Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast and raise Ukrainian flag – video
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: