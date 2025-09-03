Battlefield sees 166 combat clashes, 39 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 166 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Pokrovsk front alone witnessed 39 Russian assaults.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 08:00 on 3 September

Details: On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and in the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the Russians have carried out eight airstrikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and launched 282 artillery attacks, of which 12 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces carried out 12 assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk and Petropavlivka and towards Monachynivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted 18 attacks in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Dibrova and towards Dronivka and Drobysheve.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, Serebrianka and Fedorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, there were four combat engagements as Russian forces attempted to advance towards the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched seven attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, Yablunivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 Russian assaults near the settlements of Maiak, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nykanorivka, Vilne, Rodynske and Molodetske and towards Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces launched 28 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Shevchenko and Obratne and towards Komyshuvakha.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled three Russian attacks towards the village of Antonivka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit four clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment as well as a Russian ammunition depot, a command post and an artillery system.

