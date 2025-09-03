Lithuanian president's plane circled Vilnius for two hours due to drone in airspace

A Spartan aircraft carrying Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda was unable to land at Vilnius airport for some time due to reports of an unidentified drone in the airspace.

Source: LRT, a Lithuanian public broadcaster, referring to Nausėda’s spokesperson Tomas Beržinskas, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Flight tracking service Flightradar24 indicated that the president's plane departed Helsinki at 19:10 and began circling Vilnius before finally landing at 21:17.

Quote: "As the plane approached Vilnius airport, reports indicated the presence of a drone and that landing was unsafe at the time. The pilots took all safety measures and landed after some time."

More details: Oro navigacija, a Lithuanian air navigation company, clarified that the warning about a drone over the Liepkalnis area had come from the Lithuanian Air Traffic Control Service.

Quote: "Safety procedures were then activated: flights had been briefly suspended, and air traffic resumed once it was confirmed there was no threat. Together with other services, we are investigating which drone disrupted air traffic."

Background:

On 31 August, the GPS system aboard European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane was jammed en route to Bulgaria. The Bulgarian authorities suspect Russian interference.

In response to that incident, the EU plans to deploy additional satellites in low-Earth orbit to improve GPS resilience and detection of interference.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied allegations of Russian involvement, but Bulgarian Interior Minister Daniel Mitov stated such claims should not be trusted.

