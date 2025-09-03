UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv – video
UK Defence Secretary John Healey has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Shmyhal received his UK counterpart at a railway station in Kyiv.
🇺🇦🇬🇧 Glad to welcome UK Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP to Ukraine.— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 3, 2025
During our meeting, we will coordinate the key issues of the upcoming #UDCG meeting in London and joint defense projects. We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense… pic.twitter.com/QZRLH7b7Ze
He stated that during their meeting, they would "coordinate the key issues of the upcoming Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting" scheduled to be held in London.
"We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defence capabilities of our countries," Shmyhal added.
For reference: Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), initiated by the United States in March 2022, serves as a platform for coordinating military aid to Ukraine and brings together representatives from more than 50 countries.
Background:
- The 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is planned for 9 September in London.
- The 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group took place online.
- Earlier it was reported that in July and August, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence had received another shipment of equipment worth a total of €10 million from the IT coalition – allies supporting Ukraine in the IT sector. The supplies were financed by Luxembourg, Ireland, Belgium and Estonia.
