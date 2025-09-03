UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv – video

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal received his UK counterpart at a railway station in Kyiv.

🇺🇦🇬🇧 Glad to welcome UK Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP to Ukraine.

During our meeting, we will coordinate the key issues of the upcoming #UDCG meeting in London and joint defense projects. We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defense… pic.twitter.com/QZRLH7b7Ze — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) September 3, 2025

He stated that during their meeting, they would "coordinate the key issues of the upcoming Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting" scheduled to be held in London.

"We are preparing important bilateral decisions that will strengthen the defence capabilities of our countries," Shmyhal added.

For reference: Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format), initiated by the United States in March 2022, serves as a platform for coordinating military aid to Ukraine and brings together representatives from more than 50 countries.

