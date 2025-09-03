All Sections
Zelenskyy to visit Denmark and France on 3 September

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:35
Zelenskyy to visit Denmark and France on 3 September
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he is set to visit Denmark and France on 3 September to discuss strong measures of pressure on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "We will be discussing the need for strong pressure measures with our partners in the coming days. In just a few hours – Denmark: the Ukraine – Nordic and Baltic States Summit. We are preparing significant reinforcements for Ukraine. This evening, we will hold a bilateral format in France – coordinating our efforts."

Details: Zelenskyy said preparations are underway for a format for the Coalition of Willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – and to take new steps in relations with the European Union and the United States. Every Russian strike requires a tangible response, the president stressed.

ZelenskyyDenmarkFrance
