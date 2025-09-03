The Russian propaganda machine has once again intensified the spread of the fake narrative about "biological laboratories in Ukraine".

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Details: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is reported to have claimed that "the US admitted the existence of 36 biolaboratories in Ukraine where experiments on humans were conducted".

Russia has been actively pushing this fake story about "Ukrainian biolabs" since 2022, the Center pointed out. There has never been any confirmation of their existence. Instead, the Kremlin’s so-called "evidence base" is typically built on manipulation, distortion and remarks made by marginal figures whom Russian propaganda presents as "influential experts".

The Center emphasised that such fabrications are used by Russia to justify its war against Ukraine, exploit public fears and create an illusion of an "external threat".

