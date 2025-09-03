All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian propaganda revives fake story about biolabs in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:51
Russian propaganda revives fake story about biolabs in Ukraine
Russian fake news. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian propaganda machine has once again intensified the spread of the fake narrative about "biological laboratories in Ukraine".

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Details: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is reported to have claimed that "the US admitted the existence of 36 biolaboratories in Ukraine where experiments on humans were conducted".

Advertisement:

Russia has been actively pushing this fake story about "Ukrainian biolabs" since 2022, the Center pointed out. There has never been any confirmation of their existence. Instead, the Kremlin’s so-called "evidence base" is typically built on manipulation, distortion and remarks made by marginal figures whom Russian propaganda presents as "influential experts".

The Center emphasised that such fabrications are used by Russia to justify its war against Ukraine, exploit public fears and create an illusion of an "external threat".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

propagandaRussiadisinformationwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos
Microphone accidentally picks up Putin and Xi discussing how to live to 150
Ukrainian defenders push back Russians near Tovste in Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian interior minister appoints combat officer with specialised duties as his deputy
Former president Petro Poroshenko urges authorities to ban Telegram messaging app in Ukraine
All News
propaganda
Russian propaganda video shows former Ukrainian president Yanukovych claiming that he worked "to bring Ukraine to EU"
Russia says its nuclear shield must be enhanced in coming years
Russians spread absurd fake news about "1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian soldiers"
RECENT NEWS
21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
20:44
A gift to Putin: how Fico handed Russia's propaganda Slovakia's key national holiday
20:41
Zelenskyy arrives in France for Coalition of the Willing summit
20:38
Russians strike educational institution in Kharkiv with UAV
20:31
Zelenskyy admits possibility of Korean scenario in Ukraine
20:04
Ukraine develops jet engine enabling missile flight of up to 250 km – video
19:46
Firefighters spent whole day putting out fire in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast after Russian strike – photos
19:39
Coalition of the Willing leaders will call Trump after Paris meeting
19:04
Ukraine responds to Putin's proposal for Zelenskyy to meet him in Moscow
18:56
Boris Johnson criticises "sick-making" welcome for Putin in Alaska
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: